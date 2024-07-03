Brave woman is honored posthumously

Hu Youping, who sacrificed her life in shielding a Japanese woman and child from a knife-wielding attacker, has been awarded the title of "Model of Righteousness" in Suzhou city, East China's Jiangsu province.

Hu, 55, died on June 26 due to severe injuries. On Tuesday morning, a memorial service was held in Suzhou High-Tech District of the city to honor her courage.

People from different walks of life, including Hu's family members and friends, representatives of the local community, city and district leaders, medical rescue team representatives, Suzhou Foundation for Righteousness representatives and foreigners in Suzhou, attended the memorial service to pay tribute.

Liu Xiaotao, Party secretary of Suzhou, presented the "Model of Righteousness" certificate to Hu's family, while Suzhou Mayor Wu Qingwen read out the decision to bestow the award.

The city will also establish a "Youping Righteousness Fund "to promote the spirit of righteousness.

The Suzhou High-Tech District also recognized three other people who assisted in subduing the suspect, disregarding their own safety, with the title of "Righteous Person".

The knife attack at a bus stop in Suzhou High-Tech District on June 24 resulted in injuries to three people — Hu and two Japanese nationals.

The Japanese woman injured in the incident said Hu attempted to restrain the assailant, who was targeting women and children, allowing the Japanese woman's son to escape.

The attacker then turned to Hu and stabbed her before being subdued by passersby and a police patrol that rushed to the scene.

"If she hadn't tried to hold back the assailant, there could have been more victims," one eyewitness said.

Over the past week, Hu's family received condolences from various sectors of society, and donations that they declined.

"We have received care and condolences from all sides and appreciate the sentiments and thank everyone," a notice released by the family said. "In such circumstances, we believe that anyone with justice and compassion would make the same choice.

"After family discussions, we unanimously decided not to accept donations and hope to not be disturbed further. We only wish for the deceased to rest in peace and for the family to return to a peaceful life as soon as possible. If kindhearted individuals wish to donate to spread positive energy, we suggest they donate to righteous foundations in various places."

Hu Youjia, one of Hu's brothers, who lives in Huai'an, Jiangsu province, said that many people considered his sister kindhearted and she was always ready to help others.

"She loved to smile, loved to dress beautifully and loved to help others," he said. "The family is heartbroken. Thanks for the public concern but we don't want to mention the sad accident again."

Ifeng.com reported that former Japanese prime minister Yukio Hatoyama said he had learned about Hu's actions and had posted on social media to commemorate her.

"I sincerely thank the brave actions of the Chinese lady who sacrificed her life to protect Japanese children, and pray for her to rest in peace," he wrote.