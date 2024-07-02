Policy sparks surge in bridge traffic

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, a landmark infrastructure project linking Guangdong province with the two special administrative regions, has witnessed a surge in traffic in the year since Hong Kong-registered vehicles have been allowed to travel north to the Chinese mainland.

By Monday, nearly one million single-plated vehicles from Hong Kong had crossed the bridge, exceeding expectations and highlighting the policy's success.

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Customs, under the jurisdiction of Zhuhai's Gongbei Customs, has overseen over 967,000 entries and exits of Hong Kong single-plated vehicles since the policy's implementation in July last year. That policy, along with a similar one for Macao-registered vehicles implemented earlier, has transformed the concept of a "one-day living circle" into a tangible reality for residents of Hong Kong and Macao.

Previously, only vehicles with dual mainland and Hong Kong/Macao registration were permitted to travel across the border.

Li Guofeng, deputy supervision chief at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Customs, emphasizes the policy's convenience for residents. Driving north across the bridge has become a popular option for Hong Kong residents traveling to the mainland.

Gongbei Customs has implemented a policy freeing the owners of qualifying Hong Kong and Macao single-plated vehicles from having to provide a guarantee, significantly reducing application costs for residents. The initiative makes visits with family and friends easier, along with vacations and work-related travel.

According to customs data, the owners of over 68,000 Hong Kong single-plated vehicles have completed the necessary filing process, with applications steadily increasing. There were over 5,500 new filings last month, indicating continued enthusiasm among residents.

Monthly entries and exits of Hong Kong single-plated vehicles have surpassed 110,000 since the beginning of this year. June witnessed a new milestone with over 130,000 trips, a seventeenfold increase compared to the first month of the policy's implementation.

The increased traffic volume on weekends and holidays is another noteworthy trend. Daily averages for HK-registered vehicles entering and exiting Zhuhai during such periods have reached 7,000 trips.

"Since the implementation of the policy, we come to Zhuhai almost every weekend to change our living environment and taste delicious food," said a Hong Kong single-license plate vehicle owner surnamed Fung.