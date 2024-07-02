From visa-free to 'City or Not': foreigners explore the real China

China implemented a visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from New Zealand, Australia, and Poland on Monday. Citizens of these countries can now enter China without a visa for purposes including business, tourism, visiting relatives, and transit for up to 15 days.

With the 144-hour visa-free transit, an increasing number of foreigners are taking the opportunity to visit China, creating extensive vlogs during their travels.

Danny Casale, an animator from the US with millions of followers on social media platforms, just finished his Beijing trip on Sunday.

Casale told the Global Times that the food in Beijing is very delicious, especially the dumplings. "And when I walk in Beijing, everyone is very kind and sweet," he said. He will bring more friends to visit China in the future.

“City or Not~Uh~?” The trend of foreign visitors filming videos in China has given rise to a new internet meme among international bloggers, particularly noted in the recent travels of American blogger Bao Bao Xiong's sister to China. This foreign blogger made several videos of himself and his sister traveling around China and explained on Chinese social media recently that the term "city" not only conveys urbanization but also a lively and cheerful feeling. Simultaneously, "not city" refers to phenomena that often go unnoticed within the city. He also encouraged audiences to participate in creating these "city" moments together.

Under the new visa-free policy, Theodore Falkner recently traveled to China and shared his thoughts on this popular online trend.

"The concept of 'city or not' really comes to life here. Every corner of cities like Shanghai and Beijing offers something unexpected and exciting," Falkner noted.

Reflecting on his journey, Falkner concluded, "The 'city or not' trend captures the essence of exploring China. Whether it's the bustling urban life or the serene natural landscapes, there's always something new and awe-inspiring. China's hospitality and vibrant culture make it an unforgettable destination."

Citizens from 54 countries have been exempted from visa requirements during transit to China for 72 or 144 hours. The 144-hour visa-free policy has provided great convenience for foreign tourists, who are eager to explore China within this time frame. However, given China's vastness and abundance of attractions, many visitors find 144 hours insufficient. Some have resorted to the "bug-fixing" strategy of traveling to neighboring countries and then re-entering China to extend their stay for another 144 hours.

In their travel vlogs, foreign tourists frequently use keywords like "unexpected" and "never imagined" to express their amazement at China's modernization and rich culture.

When asked if China is dangerous, Falkner responds, "Yes, especially the night markets, which can 'steal' all the money from your pockets without you realizing it."

Statistics released by China’s National Immigration Administration show that the number of foreigners coming to China recorded a nearly threefold increase year-on-year in the first quarter of this year. Notably, some 1.98 million foreigners enjoyed visa-free entry into China during the first quarter, soaring 266 percent year-on-year, according to media reports.

For the choice of foreign tourist destinations, "beginner level" includes Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou; "intermediate level" features Chengdu, Xi'an, and Chongqing; while "hard mode" presents Xinjiang and Qinghai. The enthusiasm of foreigners visiting China has been growing day by day. In exploring famous mountains and rivers, tasting local cuisines, and experiencing the beauty of China, they found China's modern development, marveled at its excellent public safety, and found it hard to leave when it was time to depart.

Zhangjiajie, the filming location for the movie Avatar, has become a hotspot for South Korean tourists. In the first eight months of 2023, one-third of the inbound tourists in Zhangjiajie were from South Korea. Korean hiking enthusiasts view Zhangjiajie as their pilgrimage site, flocking to experience its breathtaking landscapes. As one netizen put it, "Zhangjiajie is the Korean version of 'He who has never been to the Great Wall is not a true man.'"

The "Monkey King" of Mount Emei in Southwest China's Sichuan province has also attracted many foreign visitors. Known for their boldness, the monkeys of Mount Emei were surprisingly intimidated by the martial arts moves demonstrated by foreign tourists. Netizens humorously commented, "To tame monkeys, we need to invite people from the West!"

Foreign influencers have been sharing their travel experiences in China on social platforms like YouTube and TikTok, showing a true portrayal of the country. Many of them expressed that there are biases perpetuated by Western media, and their videos allow people to see the real China.