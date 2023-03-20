Community health centers in Beijing begin to offer influenza testing services

Many community health centers in Beijing have started to provide influenza testing services for local residents amid the flu season, the Global Times learned from local health centers on Sunday.

"After the normal registration process, patients can do an influenza antigen test, and the results will be ready in about half an hour," medical staff at the Second Community Health Service Center in Hujialou, Chaoyang district, told the Global Times. "If the test results are positive, the pharmacy is equipped with oseltamivir and other drugs to facilitate treatment for residents of the jurisdiction."

On Thursday, the National Influenza Center released its 10th weekly influenza report. As of March 12, a total of 807 influenza-related outbreaks had been reported, adding to the 720 reported in the ninth week of the year. So far, more than 1,500 influenza outbreaks have been reported across the country over the last two weeks.

Majiapu Community Health Center opened the A/H1N1 virus testing service in early March. "The demand from nearby residents is increasing. Since the service opened, 20 to 40 people have come to test the antigen every day, with more than 50 people at the peak." According to Luan Ran, deputy director of the center, a rapid test for swine flu antigen is also available. Patients can wait 30 minutes to get the test results, and doctors will treat the patients based on clinical symptoms.

According to the Community Health Service Management Center of Chaoyang district, 38 community health centers in the district currently offer influenza virus tests, and 52 have oseltamivir to help patients.

Many residents have expressed support for the arrangement. "The symptoms of influenza come quickly, and it may take a long time to go to the emergency department of a large hospital. We now can see the doctor nearby in the community and get the medicine immediately, which not only saves time but also helps us access treatment quickly. It is very convenient," a patient surnamed Yang told the Global Times on Sunday.