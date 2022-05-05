LINE

China ensures smooth road traffic during May Day holiday

China saw smooth and safe road traffic during the five-day May Day holiday, with road trips mainly made for short and medium distances due to the COVID-19 resurgence, the Ministry of Public Security said on Wednesday.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, no massive traffic congestion has occurred and no major traffic accidents have been reported across the country, according to the ministry.

Road traffic accidents fell by 62.5 percent compared with the previous May Day holiday, said the ministry.

During the holiday, police have strengthened patrols at crowded venues and traffic hotspots, intensifying efforts to crack down on illegal and criminal activities.

The May Day holiday lasts from April 30 to May 4 this year.

