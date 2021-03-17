China's embassy in Egypt launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for Chinese citizens

More than 5,000 Chinese citizens in Egypt will be vaccinated with the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine under the inoculation drive launched by the embassy.

Chinese nationals in Egypt can register on the local emergency vaccination system to receive free vaccines, said Xiao Junzheng, minister of the Chinese Embassy in Cairo. Two medical institutions have been designated to inoculate Chinese citizens by the Egyptian government, Xiao added.

Xiao also pointed out that the Egyptian government is promoting the marketing of the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after the country approved it for emergency use in December. The Egyptian side has also expressed willingness to produce the Chinese vaccines locally.