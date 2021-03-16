China studying international travel policies for inoculated groups: official

China has been paying close attention to policies and measures taken by various countries after vaccination, and is studying the policy of international travel for inoculated groups, Li Bin, a deputy head of China's National Health Commission, said on Monday.

"We are actively studying a policy on vaccine passports, which is currently undergoing adjustments and improvements. We will publicize detailed rules once the policy has been approved by the relevant epidemic prevention and control departments," said Li during a press briefing on COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

"By taking such measures, we aim to further promote COVID-19 inoculation and boost international people-to-people exchanges," Li added.

As of Sunday, 64.98 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in China in an orderly manner.

The production of four COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese companies can meet the combined demand of domestic inoculation, foreign aid and exports, said an official from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

No major effect caused by virus mutations has been observed in the four vaccines currently approved by market regulators, added Wang Junzhi, an academician and a member of the national vaccine R&D specialist group, at the meeting.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 8 once again expressed practical and ethical concerns over using vaccination passports as a certificate for international travel, while China on the same day launched its version of a health code for people traveling abroad.