Carrie Lam says central gov't determined on security law for HK

Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam told reporters that the central government is determined to proceed with the national security law for Hong Kong.

Lam made the remark Wednesday afternoon in Beijing after meeting with central government officials including Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and Zhao Kezhi, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security over the legislation.

Lam said the central government hopes the legislation will comprehensively and accurately establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR from the state level and other people, including president of Hong Kong's Legislative Council (LegCo) and legal experts, will also be consulted over the process.