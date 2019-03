Thousands of people have been evacuated after a forest fire broke out in Qinyuan County, northern China's Shanxi Province, on Friday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, more than 3,800 locals had been evacuated, the ministry said. No casualties were reported.

A total area of 360 hectares had been burnt, and over 1,700 firefighters had been dispatched.

A work team sent by the ministry has arrived at the site to help quench the blaze.