Moderna starts COVID-19 vaccine trial on children less than 12 years old

American drugmaker Moderna announced Tuesday that the first group of children participants have been vaccinated in its COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The Phase 2/3 study, called the KidCOVE study, will enroll approximately 6,750 pediatric participants in the United States and Canada aged 6 months to less than 12 years.

The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, reactogenicity and effectiveness of two doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart, according to the company.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use against COVID-19 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last December, for individuals 18 years of age and older.