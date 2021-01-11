China's Standardization Administration revealing 4 national standards for BDS

China's Standardization Administration announced four BDS (BeiDou Navigation Satellite System) related standards, which was published on its official website, the website of BDS' WeChat account revealed on Saturday.

The four standards cover the areas of data format, digital map applications, ground-based augmentation systems, and atomic clocks.

The standards include: GNSS receiver independent exchange format, Programming interface specification of middleware for developing navigation electronic map application, Technical specification for communication network system of BeiDou ground-based augmentation system and Technical specifications and testing methods for cesium atomic clock.

The number of BDS-related national standards has reached 39 since 2014. From the 26th announcement of the Standardization Administration released on November 19, 2020 and now, 23 new national standards have been authorized, the website post said.