Chinese capital's major thoroughfare achieves continuous 5G coverage

Chang'an Avenue, Beijing's major thoroughfare, has achieved continuous coverage by the 5G network, China Mobile's Beijing branch said.

Over 50 5G dual-frequency base stations have been installed along the street that stretches across the city proper, realizing continuous 5G coverage.

China Mobile has planned to expand its 5G coverage to other key areas of the city, including the city's financial district, CBD, and the city's sub-center in Tongzhou District.

In June, 5G licenses for commercial use were granted to China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Broadcasting Network. On Oct. 31, Chinese telecom operators officially launched 5G services for the public.