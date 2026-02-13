Xi takes part in Spring Festival gathering with non-CPC members

As the Spring Festival of the Year of the Horse in the Chinese lunar calendar approaches, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, took part in a gathering on the afternoon of Feb. 11 to greet the upcoming festival with leading officials of the non-CPC political parties' central committees and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) and representatives of personages without party affiliation at the Great Hall of the People.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi extended sincere greetings and best wishes to people from the non-CPC political parties and the ACFIC, personages without party affiliation, and other members of the united front.

The gathering was also attended by Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Ding Xuexiang, vice premier of the State Council. They are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Those who attended the gathering at invitation included Zheng Jianbang, chairperson of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang; Ding Zhongli, chairperson of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League; Qin Boyong, executive vice-chairperson of the Central Committee of the China National Democratic Construction Association; Cai Dafeng, chairperson of the Central Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy; He Wei, chairperson of the Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party; Jiang Zuojun, chairperson of the Central Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party; Wu Weihua, chairperson of the Central Committee of the Jiusan Society; Su Hui, chairperson of the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League; Gao Yunlong, chairperson of the ACFIC; and representatives of personages without party affiliation Zhou Zhonghe and Wang Meixiang, among others. Also present at invitation were Ho Hau Wah and Leung Chun-ying, vice-chairpersons of the CPPCC National Committee, as well as former chairpersons, first vice-chairpersons and executive vice-chairpersons of the central committees of the non-CPC political parties and the ACFIC who have retired from leading posts.

He Wei delivered a speech on behalf of the central committees of the non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation. He stated that in 2025, under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the entire Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups forged ahead amid high winds and rough seas, overcame difficulties and challenges, and achieved brilliant results, successfully accomplishing the goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan, and securing significant new achievements in the cause of the Party and the country. In the new year, the non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC and personages without Party affiliation will rally more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, focus on the formulation and implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan, actively offer suggestions and advice for governance, and strive to make contributions to opening up new horizons for Chinese modernization.

Xi delivered an important address after listening to He Wei's speech. He stressed that 2025 was a truly extraordinary year. Facing profound and complex changes in the domestic and international situation, the CPC Central Committee united and led the entire Party and people of all ethnic groups across the country to meet challenges head-on and strive hard, successfully accomplishing the main goals and tasks for economic and social development. We convened the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, mapping out the blueprint for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030). We solemnly held activities to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War and established the Commemoration Day of Taiwan's Restoration; and celebrated the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Xizang Autonomous Region and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. We made further efforts to implement the new development philosophy, promote high-quality development, and deepen reform in all respects. As a result, China's economy has maintained robust growth against pressures, achieving new and higher-quality progress. We made sustained efforts to improve people's wellbeing, made solid progress in developing socialist democracy and the rule of law, advancing cultural development, improving ecological conservation, and modernizing national defense and the armed forces, and maintained social stability. We put forward the Global Governance Initiative to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity. We made solid efforts to implement the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving Party conduct, achieving remarkable progress in improving Party conduct and fighting against corruption. After five years of unremitting efforts, the 14th Five-Year Plan concluded successfully. As a result, our country's strength in economy, science and technology, national defense and in all sectors has reached new highs, and solid new strides have been made in advancing Chinese modernization. Such achievements have not come easily, and they are the result of the strong leadership of the CPC and the hard work and joint efforts of Chinese people from all ethnic groups, including the non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation.

Xi noted that over the past year, multiparty cooperation saw great achievements. The central committees of non-CPC political parties and personages without party affiliation conscientiously implemented the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, took solid steps to launch education programs to study the central CPC leadership's eight-point decision on improving Party conduct, and improved conduct and fostered a positive image. Focusing on key problems in economic and social development, they actively submitted advice and suggestions, making new contributions to the cause of the Party and the country. The ACFIC did a lot of work to facilitate the healthy development of the non-public sector and those working in it. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi extended sincere gratitude to all of them.

Xi stressed that 2026 marks the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan period. He expressed the hope that the non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation will earnestly perform duties in implementing the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and strive to make new progress. First, political guidance should be strengthened to forge unity for struggle. They should consistently study the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in forging their political awareness, thoroughly study and act on the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and always close ranks with the CPC in thinking, stance and action. The ACFIC should guide those in private-sector to strengthen their confidence in development and pursue a path of high-quality development. Second, they should do their work to serve the needs of the overall national agenda, with the cause of the Party and country as the focus, contributing as much as possible to development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period. They should conduct more fact-finding missions to provide practical and effective recommendations for the CPC Central Committee's scientific decision-making. They should conscientiously carry out democratic oversight over the ecological conservation in the Yellow River Basin and the high-quality development. Third, they should strengthen their own improvement to present a fresh look as political parties and forces participating in state governance under socialism with Chinese characteristics. They should strengthen the building of their leadership teams, attach importance to the quality of their members, and rigorously improve their conduct and enforce discipline, so as to consolidate and develop a sound political environment. They should make sure leadership transition is politically sound to ensure that the multi-party cooperation retains its lasting vitality.

Also present at the gathering were Li Ganjie, and leading members of the central committees of the non-CPC political parties and the ACFIC, as well as officials from relevant departments of the CPC Central Committee.