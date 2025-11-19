Japanese netizens urge PM Takaichi to apologize over remarks on Taiwan

(ECNS) -- A surge of Japanese social media users is calling on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to apologize after she made recent comments about Taiwan that many described as dangerous and irresponsible.

Large numbers of Japanese netizens expressed deep dissatisfaction, warning that Takaichi's comments risk undermining Japan–China relations and urging her to withdraw the statements promptly. Many criticized her for provoking tensions rather than addressing domestic issues.

Screenshot of posts by Japanese netizens on social media.

"Japanese doesn't need a government that stirs up war and puts the public in danger," one comment read. Another user wrote, "Japanese don't need Takaichi. Don't drag the people into this."

"Some accused her of ignoring the economic struggles of ordinary citizens. While people are suffering from high prices, Takaichi is acting tough toward China—this is outrageous," one user wrote, "What people need most right now is not provocation. Someone who misses this point and ignores people's livelihoods shouldn't be the prime minister."

Screenshot of posts by Japanese netizens on social media.

Some netizens noted that China had issued warnings in Japanese, calling the situation unusual and urging Takaichi to retract her words as soon as possible. Some demanded that senior Liberal Democratic Party leaders should also take responsibility. One post said Taro Aso, the LDP's vice president, should resign alongside her.Others argued she must also apologize to China. "Her situation is already severe enough for resignation. Admit the mistake and apologize," one post said.

There are also calls for her resignation, with comments such as "Just resign."

Screenshot of posts by Japanese netizens on social media.

Many emphasized concerns over the broader impact on Japan–China relations.

"Takaichi has created trouble for bilateral ties right after becoming prime minister," one user wrote. Others stressed that Japan and China are neighbors with a long shared history and that hostility benefits no one.

"Always hoping for Japan–China friendship," another comment read.

Screenshot of posts by Japanese netizens on social media.

One user added that he works with "excellent Chinese colleagues who understand Japan deeply," but questioned how well Japanese people understand China. "To get along, the peoples of both countries must first understand one another," he said.

Takaichi recently told a Diet meeting that the Chinese mainland's "use of force on Taiwan" could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, implying the possibility of Japan's armed intervention in the Taiwan Strait.

Screenshot of posts by Japanese netizens on social media.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday that the current situation in China-Japan relations is rooted in the fact that Takaichi openly made wrong remarks related to Taiwan, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, seriously violated the one-China principle and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan, and undermined the political foundation of China-Japan relations.

Screenshot of posts by Japanese netizens on social media.

China's position of safeguarding its core interests and defending international justice has not changed, and Japan must immediately withdraw its wrongful remarks and give the Chinese people a clear account, Mao said.

(By Gong Weiwei)