Leaders call for correct historical perspective

President Xi Jinping attended a grand parade in Moscow on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

Xi, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was among the more than 20 leaders of countries and international organizations who attended the commemorative event in Red Square.

The Honor Guard of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, consisting of 119 members, joined the parade. According to Putin, it was the largest foreign military contingent to take part in the event.

It was the second time that Chinese soldiers participated in a Russian Victory Day parade, following their debut in the parade 10 years ago.

When the Chinese servicemen marched through Red Square amid the strong vibe of joy to celebrate victory, Xi stood up to greet them.

After the parade, Xi and Putin, together with other leaders, went to the nearby Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to lay flowers in tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in World War II.

This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the victories in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Eighty years ago, the forces of justice around the world, including China and the Soviet Union, united in courageous battles against their common foes and defeated the overbearing fascist powers.

Xi has stressed on a number of occasions the importance of upholding a correct historical perspective on WWII and the postwar international order.

In a signed article published by the Russian Gazette newspaper ahead of his visit to Russia in 2015, Xi quoted Russian historian Vasily Klyuchevsky as saying, "If we lost the memory of our past, our mind and soul would be lost in the darkness".

The bitter lessons drawn from WWII have taught mankind that the strong preying on the weak, the law of the jungle, warlike or hegemonic policies, the winner-takes-all mindset and zero-sum games do not benefit the coexistence, peace or development of mankind, Xi wrote in the article.

In a signed article by Xi published on Wednesday, the first day of his four-day visit to Russia, he said that 80 years later, unilateralism, hegemonism, bullying and coercive practices are severely undermining the world, and humankind has again come to a crossroads of unity or division, dialogue or confrontation, win-win cooperation or zero-sum games.

He quoted the great writer Leo Tolstoy as saying in the novel War and Peacethat "history is the life of nations and of humanity".

"Historical memory and truth will not fade with the passage of time," Xi wrote. "They serve as inspirations that mirror the present and illuminate the future." Any attempt to distort the historical truth of WWII, deny its victorious outcome, or defame the historic contributions of China and the Soviet Union is doomed to fail, he added.

Yang Jin, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies, said that in an era when historical nihilism is on the rise, it is crucial to recognize that China and Russia, as principal theaters in Asia and Europe, respectively, during WWII, have made tremendous sacrifices and pivotal contributions to the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War.

"At this special historical juncture, President Xi's attendance at the commemorative event in Moscow embodies the mutual support between China and Russia in jointly commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War," he said.

The solidarity and cooperation between China and Russia have played a positive role in maintaining regional stability, as well as in safeguarding the stability of the international order.

In a speech delivered at the parade, Putin said: "We remember the history of WWII and draw lessons from it. Victory is sacred, history must not be distorted, and the victors must not be defamed.

"History and justice are always on our side," he added.

Noha Bakir, a professor of political science at American University in Cairo, told Xinhua News Agency that China and Russia, drawing lessons from history, shoulder the important responsibility of safeguarding international stability and cooperation amid today's complex global landscape.

By studying, restoring and spreading the true history, people can better understand WWII and the post-war international order, and will therefore resist attempts to distort historical facts, he added.