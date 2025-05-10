China urges Japan to ensure the quality of aquatic products

China urged Japan on Friday to take effective measures to ensure the quality of aquatic products while reiterating that its opposition to the unilateral ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water remains unchanged.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian confirmed on Friday that the General Administration of Customs of China on Thursday held technical exchanges with the Japanese side on the safety issues of aquatic products.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on how to strengthen the inspection and monitoring of aquatic products to ensure their safety, Lin told a daily news briefing.

Lin said China during the talks emphasized that the resumption of aquatic product imports should be based on a series of scientific data continuously and independently sampled and monitored by China.

Japan should take concrete steps to effectively ensure the quality of its aquatic products meet the requirements of Chinese laws and regulations, he added.

Lin told reporters that Japan attached great importance to Chinese concerns and reiterated its commitment to ongoing international monitoring and independent sampling monitoring by stakeholders, and ensuring that aquatic products exported to China meet Chinese standards.

China's position against the unilateral discharge of nuclear-contaminated water has not changed, Lin said, adding that Beijing will keep working with the international community to ensure ocean discharge of nuclear-contaminated water remains under strict international supervision.