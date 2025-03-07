Xi: Bolster role of education

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a joint group meeting during the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing on Thursday. (Photo/Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping called on Thursday for strengthening the role of education in supporting China's sci-tech sector and talent development, so that the nation can see its talent flourish, everyone can realize their potential, and every talent is put to the best use.

While taking part in a joint group meeting with national political advisers, he called for a deep understanding of the demand for education, science and technology, and talent during the Chinese modernization process.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, met in Beijing with political advisers from the China Democratic League, the China Association for Promoting Democracy and the education sector, who are attending the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

He spoke after hearing opinions and suggestions from six political advisers, who contributed insights on issues such as the integrated development of vocational education and regional industries, and optimization of the allocation of basic education resources.

In his remarks, Xi highlighted the importance of adhering to the correct orientation in education to build China into a leading country in education, science and technology, and talent.

The goal is to nurture a new generation of capable young people with sound moral grounding, intellectual ability, physical vigor, aesthetic sensibility and work skills, who will fully develop socialism and carry forward the socialist cause, he said.

He pointed out that it is important to forge inner strength and inspire the younger generation with the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Xi emphasized the need to integrate moral education throughout intellectual, physical, aesthetic and labor education.

He then pointed out that building a high-quality education system and delivering education that meets public expectations require the deepening of comprehensive reform in the education sector.

He underscored the importance of establishing a scientific evaluation system to serve as a guiding framework, improving school governance, granting institutions greater autonomy, and enhancing the rule of law and the level of management.

In alignment with the nation's modernization drive and shifts in demographic structure, China must coordinate primary, higher and vocational education, and optimize both public and private investment to enable a more reasonable and efficient distribution of education resources, Xi said.

The president called for the education sector to play a pioneering and foundational role in achieving a virtuous cycle between technological innovation and homegrown talent development.

The nation must work toward breakthroughs in fundamental and interdisciplinary research through targeted initiatives, build innovation platforms between universities, enterprises and local governments, and improve the efficiency of translating scientific breakthroughs into practical applications, he said.

He emphasized the need to refine talent development mechanisms to better align with economic and social demand, enhancing the quality of domestically trained professionals.

Xi also highlighted the need to carry out a national education digitalization strategy and build a lifelong learning society.

According to a draft budget report submitted to the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, which opened on Wednesday, the central government plans to increase its educational spending by 5 percent this year to 174.44 billion yuan ($24 billion).

Meanwhile, funding of 80.95 billion yuan, up 11.5 percent year-on-year, will go to scholarships and student aid programs for university and high school students, the report said.

In his remarks, Xi also extended festive greetings to women of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life ahead of International Women's Day, which falls on Saturday.