Senior leaders pool wisdom from advisers

Senior Chinese leaders joined national political advisers on Thursday in Beijing for different group discussions during the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the nation's top political advisory body.

The leaders who attended the meetings were Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

While participating in a joint group meeting with national political advisers from the economic and agricultural sectors, Li Qiang, who is also Chinese premier, said that the nation's development still faces many difficulties and challenges.

To achieve the development goals set for this year, it is necessary to enhance forward-looking, targeted and effective macroeconomic regulation, he said.

A more proactive fiscal policy should be implemented, with focus on the combined effects of the scale, emphasis and pace of expenditure, Li said, adding that a moderately loose monetary policy should be adopted to ensure more abundant financing support for the real economy.

He underlined the need to expand and strengthen the dynamics of the domestic market, stimulate consumption, boost economic vitality by deepening reform, and unleash economic potential through technological innovation.

On Thursday, Li also participated in a deliberation on the Government Work Report with deputies to the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, from Hebei province. He urged Hebei to take active steps to promote coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and advance the construction of Xiong'an New Area with high standards and high quality.

Speaking at a joint group meeting attended by national political advisers from the China Zhi Gong Dang, the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and the sector of friendship with foreign countries, Zhao Leji, who is also chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, emphasized the need to broadly unite people, build consensus, pool wisdom and consolidate strength in promoting Chinese modernization.

Zhao called for leveraging the advantage of the overseas Chinese community, and uniting their hearts and pooling their strengths to contribute to deepening reform and promoting high-quality development.

During a group discussion with national political advisers from religious bodies, Wang Huning, who is also chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, said it is important to comprehensively implement the basic principles of the Party for religious work and actively guide the religions practiced in China to adapt to a socialist society.

Wang underlined the need to enhance the rule of law in the governance of religious affairs to ensure that religious activities are conducted in a safe and orderly manner.

Speaking at a joint group meeting attended by national political advisers from the social sciences and press and publication sectors, Cai Qi, who is also a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said it is essential to strengthen cultural confidence and establish an independent knowledge system in Chinese philosophy and social sciences.

Efforts should be made to consolidate and strengthen the mainstream public opinion in the new era, focus on boosting confidence and promoting stability, create more high-quality works, and make the Chinese story better heard in the world, he said.

During a joint group discussion with national political advisers from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, Ding Xuexiang, who is also a vice-premier, emphasized the importance of shouldering the significant mission of practicing the "one country, two systems" policy in the new era and safeguarding national security.

Speaking at a joint group meeting attended by national political advisers from the Communist Youth League of China, the All-China Youth Federation, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions and the All-China Women's Federation, Li Xi, who is also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, called on them to provide suggestions on deepening reform and promoting high-quality development.