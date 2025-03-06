Diplomats express confidence in China's development at the two sessions

Foreign diplomats and international organization representatives expressed broad confidence in the country's development strategy on Wednesday, emphasizing its critical role in driving global economic recovery, fostering multilateral cooperation, and advancing sustainable development.

Several ambassadors highlighted China's economic trajectory as pivotal to worldwide stability. They made the remarks when attending the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress of China.

Maltese Ambassador John Busuttil said that "a stronger Chinese economy translates to a better global economy", urging enhanced China-European Union trade ties ahead of his foreign minister's visit in July.

"The global economy is in a very difficult situation right now. We all know what's happening with all these tariffs which are coming from the United States. Europe is also facing challenges. But we hope that the situation of the Chinese economy improves and that the plans from today will help especially," he said.

"I think the most important topic for us is always to hear indications about the economic growth of China, which is the vision that the government of China has looking forward to the new year," said Uruguay Ambassador to China Fernando Lugris.

He underscored the international community's interest in China's economic opening and green transition, which sends vital signals for global sustainable development.

Kenneth Sentle Rabale, ambassador of Lesotho to China, said China is one of the best countries in terms of technological development, therefore the country is cooperating closely with China in many aspects, expressing strong willingness to continue to cooperate with China.

Hugo Slies, ambassador of Bolivia, articulated Global South expectations, saying China's consultative diplomacy offers solutions for common challenges.

"We anticipate legislative outcomes to bolster cooperation in science, technology, and South-South partnerships," he said.

Peter Lizak, ambassador of Slovakia, congratulated that China has been developing in a tremendous way in the last 40 years.

"China is one of the most important players in the world, and the partners expect from China a stable and reliable approach for the solution of world questions," he said.

"One of the global challenges is the climate change, where we work together, and we expect measures to make it return to the direction that is acceptable for mankind in the future".