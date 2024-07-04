Okinawa demands measures to prevent crimes committed by U.S. soldiers

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki submitted a letter of protest to Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa in Tokyo on Wednesday, requesting measures to prevent heinous crimes by U.S. military personnel from happening again in the prefecture.

It was revealed on June 28 that Okinawa Prefectural Police arrested a U.S. Marine in May on suspicion of injuring a woman while attempting to sexually assault her.

That revelation came just three days after Okinawa Prefecture found out that a U.S. Air Force member stationed at Kadena Air Base on the island had been indicted in March over sexually assaulting a girl under 16 years old in December.

The two incidents that came to light last month were both revealed through local media reports.

In Okinawa, there is intense criticism regarding the handling of the incidents by the prefectural police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which did not report to the prefecture despite having been contacted by the U.S. side.

The ministry made a formal request to the U.S. ambassador to Japan to tighten military discipline, but it did not inform the Okinawa Prefectural Government.

During his meeting with the foreign minister on Wednesday, Tamaki said such inhuman and despicable crimes by the U.S. soldiers are grave and malicious, neglecting women's human rights and dignity.

Safety of minors

In particular, he highlighted that the incident that occurred in December was also a kidnapping of a minor, and this should have been a case in which the relevant agencies and communities should have immediately worked together to ensure the safety of children.

"However, there was no contact with the prefectural government or local authorities, and as a result, the prefectural government failed to take any action, which we consider to be an extremely serious problem," said Tamaki.

He strongly protested the incident and requested the Japanese and U.S. governments to take more effective measures to prevent recurrence of such an incident and disclose the details of such measures to the people of the prefecture as soon as possible.

He also requested a cooperative working team to be promptly convened for the prevention of incidents involving U.S. servicemen and servicewomen, which has not been held since April 2009, and ensure that the authorities are notified of incidents and accidents caused by U.S. military personnel.

Responding to these requests, Kamikawa said: "We have received severe criticism regarding the government's response to this matter. We are taking it very seriously that we are causing a sense of distrust."

These incidents have caused a great deal of anxiety in the local community, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is determined to ensure the prevention of such incidents, said Kamikawa.

Large gathering

More than 350 Japanese people gathered in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday to express their indignation against the crimes committed by U.S. forces in Japan.

A protester held a placard that read: "No U.S. military sexual violence against young girls. Get the U.S. bases out of Okinawa. Reject military colonization."

From January to the end of May this year, there were five serious crimes involving four individuals who have already been apprehended, according to the Okinawa Prefectural Police.

There were 6,163 criminal cases involving U.S. military personnel, civilian employees, and their families from Okinawa's reversion to Japan in 1972 until 2022. Last year, the number of criminal cases involving U.S. military personnel and their associates was 72, the highest in the past 20 years, according to the police.