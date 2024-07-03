Xi hails uniqueness of China-Kazakhstan partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on July 2, 2024. On Tuesday evening, Xi and Tokayev had a cordial and friendly exchange over dinner in a pleasant and warm atmosphere, discussing issues related to China-Kazakhstan relations and issues of common concerns. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China and Kazakhstan have established a unique permanent comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi made the remarks in a written statement upon his arrival in Astana for a state visit to Kazakhstan, where he will also attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Chinese president said he is delighted to visit the beautiful country of Kazakhstan at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and to attend the SCO summit, adding that he, on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes to Tokayev and the friendly Kazakh people.

China and Kazakhstan share a long tradition of friendship, Xi noted.

More than 2,000 years ago, the ancient Silk Road closely connected the two countries, marking the beginning of a history of friendly exchanges, he said.

Over the past 32 years since China and Kazakhstan established diplomatic ties, the relationship has withstood the test of time and the vicissitudes of the international landscape, evolving into a unique permanent comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi added.

He also said that the everlasting friendship of the two nations has grown stronger over time, and set an example of solidarity, mutual benefit, and mutual success between neighboring countries.

Xi recalled that 11 years ago, he first put forward the initiative of jointly building the Silk Road Economic Belt in Kazakhstan, adding that today, Belt and Road cooperation between China and Kazakhstan has yielded fruitful results.

Two-way economic and trade cooperation has reached new highs, people-to-people and cultural exchanges have featured numerous highlights, and the two sides' international cooperation has been close and efficient, which has not only improved the well-being of the two peoples, but also injected more stability and positive energy into the international and regional situation, Xi added.

He said that during the visit, he will have talks with President Tokayev and have an in-depth exchange of views on China-Kazakhstan relations, all-round cooperation and other international and regional issues of common concern, in a bid to make new plans and arrangements for the development of China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi also said that he looks forward to attending the SCO summit, and discussing with all parties the future of the organization and ways to advance cooperation, so as to achieve new and greater progress for this important multilateral mechanism.

Three Kazakh Air Force fighter jets took off to escort Xi's plane after it entered the country's airspace. Tokayev held a grand welcoming ceremony at the airport to welcome Xi. A group of Kazakh children sang the song "Ode to the Motherland" in Chinese.

On Tuesday evening, Xi and Tokayev had a cordial and friendly exchange over dinner in a pleasant and warm atmosphere, discussing issues related to China-Kazakhstan relations and issues of common concerns.