Xi calls for opening new chapter in China-Kazakhstan relations

President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev applaud the performance by Kazakh children of Ode to the Motherland, a well-known Chinese patriotic song, during a welcoming ceremony on Tuesday after Xi arrived at the Astana airport for a state visit to the Central Asian country and the SCO summit. (XIE HUANCHI/XINHUA)

President Xi Jinping said he looks forward to meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to plan the way forward for closer China-Kazakhstan cooperation and draw a new blueprint for the further growth of bilateral relations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Xi, who began a state visit to the Central Asian country on Tuesday, made the remark in a signed article published on the same day in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper and by the Kazinform International News Agency.

Having made four visits to Kazakhstan as Chinese president, Xi said the country's enchanting land, splendid and distinctive culture and vast and magnificent landscape, as well as its nice and friendly people, have been most impressive.

In the article, titled "Staying True to Our Shared Commitment and Opening a New Chapter in China-Kazakhstan Relations", Xi said that, on his fifth visit, he expects to experience firsthand the new progress and new changes that have been made in Kazakhstan.

It was in Kazakhstan 11 years ago that Xi proposed the initiative of the Silk Road Economic Belt, which was warmly received by people from different sectors in Kazakhstan.

"This marked a magnificent chapter in Belt and Road cooperation between our two countries. And the development of China-Kazakhstan relations has since entered a new stage," he said.

Noting that China and Kazakhstan have always supported each other and have always been partners in times of challenge, Xi said such unbreakable mutual trust and support are invaluable, forming the strongest political cornerstone that underpins bilateral cooperation.

The two nations have achieved new success in results-oriented cooperation and witnessed a new upsurge in people-to-people and cultural exchanges, he said, adding that Sino-Kazakh coordination and collaboration at the international level have also achieved new and tangible results.

Last year, two-way trade registered a record high of $41 billion. China is now Kazakhstan's largest trading partner and its top export destination.

"China and Kazakhstan can and will accomplish a great deal in bilateral cooperation in the years to come. I hope my visit will help renew our traditional friendship and deepen the all-around cooperation between our countries," he said.

Xi called on the two countries to further consolidate their political tradition of mutual support, and stay committed to the golden rule of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

He also stressed the need to strengthen public support for an everlasting China-Kazakhstan friendship, and be responsive to the accelerated changes on a scale unseen in a century that are unfolding across the world.

Besides the state visit, another important item on Xi's agenda in Kazakhstan is to attend the SCO summit.

Xi said that China highly commends the successful and fruitful work that Kazakhstan has done in its capacity as the SCO chair to grow the influence of the organization.

"I have no doubt that the SCO Astana Summit will be a great success through concerted efforts of all parties and will help rally the SCO family closer and open up new prospects for SCO cooperation," he said.