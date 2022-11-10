LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China to gradually enhance its ability to control methane emissions: envoy

2022-11-10 09:17:02Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China will gradually enhance its ability to control methane emissions, Xie Zhenhua, special representative for Chinese President Xi Jinping and China's special envoy for climate change, said on Tuesday.

Xie made the remarks here when attending a high-level event, "It's Time to Sprint: Targeting Methane Emissions," organized by the World Bank, a side event of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

He said that China attaches great importance to methane emissions control, carrying out a series of measures in the coal, petroleum and natural gas, agriculture and waste disposal sectors.

Meanwhile, he added that China has promoted the use of market mechanisms to encourage enterprises to control methane emissions.

"China is willing to strengthen communications and exchanges with other countries for cooperation in policymaking, innovation, and technology application of methane emission control, and make joint contributions to tackling global climate change," he said.

COP27 is being held in Egypt's coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh and runs until Nov. 18.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]