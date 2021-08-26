U.S. mobilizing intelligence agencies in COVID-19 origin-tracing only obstructs scientific work

The U.S. mobilizes intelligence agencies, instead of scientific experts to trace the origins of the COVID-19 virus, which will only obstruct the development of origin-tracing for the international community, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Thursday.

It is the consensus of most countries and the scientific community that origin-tracing a scientific issue and should be carried out in cooperation with scientists from all over the world, Wang said.

U.S. President Joe Biden in May directed the intelligence community to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and report back to him in 90 days. As the review ended on Tuesday, sources familiar with the issue said the new assessment didn't yield a definitive conclusion on whether the new coronavirus is a lab accident or natural emergence.