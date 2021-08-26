Ambassador Chen Xu Addressed to Director-General of the WHO on SARS-CoV-2 Origin-tracing

On August 24, Ambassador Chen Xu, Permanent Representative of China to the UN Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, wrote to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, further reiterating China's consistent position on the issue of SARS-CoV-2 origin-tracing, emphasizing that the hypothesis of "introduction of SARS-CoV-2 into human population was caused by lab leak in the Wuhan Institute of Virology" is extremely unlikely, which is the definite conclusion made in the WHO-convened Global Study of Origins of SARS-CoV-2: China Part, Joint WHO-China Study Team Report. If some parties are of the view that the "lab leak" hypothesis remain open, it is the labs of Fort Detrick and University of North Carolina in U.S. that should be subject to transparent investigation with full access.

Attached to this letter are two non-papers entitled "Doubtful Points about Fort Detrick (U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Disease)" and "Coronavirus Research Conducted by Dr. Ralph Baric's Team at University of North Carolina", as well as a Joint Letter by more than 25 million Chinese netizens to the WHO demanding an investigation into Fort Detrick lab.