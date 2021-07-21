LINE

Xi stresses prioritizing safety of people's lives, property in flood prevention, control

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday demanded that authorities at all levels must give top priority to ensuring the safety of people's lives and property, and carefully and strictly implement the flood prevention and disaster relief measures. 

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an important instruction after continuous heavy rainfall hit regions including central China's Henan Province, causing heavy casualties and property losses.

