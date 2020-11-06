Strict COVID-19 containment measures meant to reduce cross-infection: FM spokesperson

Arriving passengers wait in line at Qingdao Liuting International Airport in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, March 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

China's strengthened COVID-19 containment measures for people coming to the country are conducive to consolidating its anti-epidemic results and minimizing the risk of cross-infection in transit, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Friday.

The risk of outbreaks from importation has been on the rise as the COVID-19 situation overseas has further deteriorated recently, Wang said at a press briefing in response to questions about China's prevention and control measures regarding imported COVID-19 cases.

In October, the number of imported cases in China increased by about 45 percent from September to reach 515, the spokesperson said.

Responding to a query concerning the nucleic acid and antibody blood test results required from inbound passengers, Wang said nucleic acid testing for arrivals in China before boarding played a vital role in preventing imported cases.

"Therefore, we require the results of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) tests. The effect is good in accordance with previous trials in some countries," Wang said, adding that some countries have already adopted similar measures.

According to notices issued by some Chinese embassies, passengers to China need to complete the second nucleic acid and IgM antibody tests when transiting through a third country.

"Every time passengers arriving in China via another place, the risk of infection increases somewhat," Wang said, adding that the requirement is necessary since many people have undergone nucleic acid testing before traveling and then contracted COVID-19, which accounts for nearly half of the imported cases.

Wang advised outbound tourists to plan their route reasonably and choose direct flights as much as possible to reduce cross-infection during transition.