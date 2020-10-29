China slams U.S. over genocide accusation in Xinjiang

China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday slammed U.S. accusation of genocide in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as lies and urged its politicians to stop meddling China's internal affairs with Xinjiang-related issues.

"The so-called genocide in Xinjiang is a rumor and a farce fabricated by some anti-China forces to slander China," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing on Wednesday.

"The fact is, from 2010 to 2018, the Uygur population in Xinjiang grew from 10.17 million to 12.72 million, an increase of 2.55 million or 25 percent. The number is higher than that of the whole population in Xinjiang, which is 14 percent, and much higher than that of the Han population, which is two percent."

Wang's remark came after U.S. senators on Tuesday introduced a resolution, seeking to declare China is committing genocide against Uygurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims.