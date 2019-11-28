China summons U.S. ambassador after Trump signs Hong Kong bill

The Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. ambassador Terry Branstad on Thursday to protest against the U.S. president signing the so-called "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act", saying it amounted to interference in China's domestic affairs.

Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng told Branstad to stop meddling in China's internal affairs, warning it would seriously damage the bilateral relationship. "Given the U.S.'s wrong acts, China has to take strong countermeasures and the U.S. is responsible for any consequences," Le said.

It's the second protest from the Chinese side in a week.

On Monday, Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang summoned the U.S. envoy after the Senate passed the bill. Zheng asked Washington "to correct its errors and stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and interfering in China's internal matters."