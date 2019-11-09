LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Hong Kong lawmakers arrested for violating legislative council regulation

1
2019-11-09 18:35:19Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Three members of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region were arrested for allegedly breaching legislative council regulation earlier this year, Hong Kong police confirmed Saturday.

The arrests were made over Friday and Saturday after the police carefully investigated reports of obstruction at a meeting in the Legislative Council Complex on May 11, they told Xinhua.

Another four lawmakers have been notified by the police that they would be arrested.

The three arrested lawmakers are Raymond Chan, Eddie Chu and Au Nok-hin. The police have charged them with violation of the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance. They will be brought to court on Monday.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.