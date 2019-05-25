The trade bullying policy, initiated by the White House, is seeking political benefits at the expense of public interests, which disclosed the repulsive feature of "human rights defender."

Footwear giants including Nike and Adidas signed an open letter on May 20 to the White House and urged the U.S. administration to reconsider its additional tariffs on shoes made in China, saying that American consumers will have to add 7 billion U.S. dollars in their bills for shoes.

This estimation reveals the fact that American consumers will, eventually, pay for the trade war launched by the White House and trade bullying will never benefit American people but abuse their development right.

"Any action taken to increase duties on Chinese footwear will have an immediate and long-lasting effect on American individuals and families. It will also threaten the very economic viability of many companies in our industry," said the open letter.

There wouldn't be reliable opportunities for fortune and happiness without a stable business environment. Trade bullying is disturbing economic order in the U.S.

With an additional 7 billion U.S. dollars, American people can pay for better education or family trips instead of shoes. However, the White House values more on its political interests other than the pursuit of a decent livelihood for the American people.

John Boyd Jr., a farmer from southern Virginia, said his income reduced 50 percent due to declining soybean prices. "It all stems from a snowball effect from the president imposing tariffs, which I think is a poor decision," said Boyd, adding that he doesn't expect government aid, only fair prices for his crops.

The American people are not the only victim of the White House's trade bullying policy, but the world market as well. The IMF said trade issues had become the biggest uncertainty in the world economy, while the World Trade Organization lowered its forecast for global trade growth this year from 3.7 percent to 2.6 percent, due to economic uncertainties.

The U.S., as the top economy in the world, should have worked along with the international community and created a bigger "cake" for itself and the world rather than challenging order with power.

Fair trade will boost prosperity around the globe, which has been proved by history. The unilateral trade bullying that goes against the history trend featuring multilateralism and openness will not secure the U.S. to be the "First" and it should be responsible for sluggish global growth.

The era of hegemony is in the past. Any attempt to abuse the trade development rights of the people for individual interests will be in disrepute, and is doomed to fail.