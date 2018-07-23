Xi stresses significance of Africa

President Xi Jinping receives Senegal’s top medal of honor from Senegalese President Macky Sall as they jointly meet with the media in Dakar, Senegal, on Saturday. XIE HUANCHI / XINHUA

President calls for reinforcing two-way contacts, cooperation in Senegal visit

China's development will bring more opportunities to Africa, while Africa's development will add momentum to China's development, President Xi Jinping said.

Xi made the remark on Saturday while meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

It was the first state visit to Senegal by a Chinese head of state in nine years.

China will continue to uphold its Africa policy and concepts of sincerity, concrete results, affinity and good faith, uphold justice and pursue shared interests, and promote the construction of a closer China-Africa community with a shared future, in order to realize win-win cooperation and common development, Xi said.

Noting that he attaches great importance to China-Africa ties, Xi said he feels strongly about the long-term friendship between China and Africa, as well as their common future in sharing weal and woe.

The two sides are sincere partners on their path of development and natural allies in international affairs, Xi said.

He said he is looking forward to meeting with African leaders, including President Sall, at the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing in September.

The two leaders spoke highly of the development of bilateral ties in recent years.

They also agreed to continue to make joint efforts to promote more fruitful results from cooperation in various fields.

Xi thanked the government and people of Senegal for their warm hospitality and welcome, saying it fully demonstrated that the China-Senegal friendship has gained broad support.

Xi expressed appreciation to Sall for viewing their ties from a strategic perspective, positively responding to the Belt and Road Initiative and strongly supporting China-Africa cooperation.

The two sides should carry out closer high-level exchanges and support each other on issues regarding their core interests and major concerns, Xi added.

Saying that the two countries should strengthen the alignment of development strategies and policy communication, Xi welcomed Senegal as the first West African country to sign a Belt and Road cooperation document with China.

The two sides should enhance law enforcement and security cooperation, Xi said.

China supports Senegal in building capability in counterterrorism, peacekeeping and safeguarding stability, Xi added.

It also supports Senegal's playing a greater role in global and regional affairs, Xi said.

Senegal admires China's achievements and appreciates China's support for Senegalese economic and social development and its implementation of a revitalization plan, Sall said.

Senegal firmly adheres to the one-China policy, Sall said.

He added that Senegal and China should enhance cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, water con­servation, industrialization, tourism, agricultural product processing, culture and sports.

Senegal supports China's Belt and Road Initiative and stands ready to vigorously participate in connectivity construction, Sall said, adding that his country appreciates China's contribution to Africa's peace and development.

Senegal fully supports strengthening the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, deepening the cooperation between China and Africa, and establishing the China-Africa community with a shared future, Sall said.

After their talks, Xi received Senegal's top medal of honor from Sall. The two leaders witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents, including the one on jointly building the Belt and Road.

Before the talks, the Senegalese president and people held a grand welcoming ceremony for Xi, during which thousands of locals dressed in festive attire cheered, sang and danced.

Senegal's official guards of the presidency also put on a magnificent parade on the streets of Dakar, escorting the Chinese president.

Senegal is the second stop in Xi's first overseas trip since he was re-elected Chinese president in March. Xi has already visited the United Arab Emirates. He will make state visits to Rwanda and South Africa, attend the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, and visit Mauritius during a stopover.