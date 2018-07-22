Chinese, Senegalese presidents pledge to create better future for ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Senegalese President Macky Sall held talks here Saturday, vowing to create a better future for China-Senegal ties.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents, including the one on jointly building the Belt and Road.

Xi arrives in Senegal for state visit

President Xi Jinping arrived in Dakar, Senegal Saturday for the first state visit to Senegal by a Chinese head of state in nine years.

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were warmly received by Senegalese President Macky Sall and his wife Marieme, as well as Prime Minister Mohammed Dionne at the airport.

Sall held a grand welcome ceremony in Xi's honor.