LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese, Senegalese presidents pledge to create better future for ties

1
2018-07-22 08:41:18Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Special: Xi Visits Five Arab and African Countries, Attends BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Senegalese President Macky Sall held talks here Saturday, vowing to create a better future for China-Senegal ties.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents, including the one on jointly building the Belt and Road.

More：

Xi arrives in Senegal for state visit

President Xi Jinping arrived in Dakar, Senegal Saturday for the first state visit to Senegal by a Chinese head of state in nine years.

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were warmly received by Senegalese President Macky Sall and his wife Marieme, as well as Prime Minister Mohammed Dionne at the airport.

Sall held a grand welcome ceremony in Xi's honor.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.