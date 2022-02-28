Australian opposition maintains commanding polling lead

Australia's opposition has maintained its significant polling lead over the government with fewer than three months until the election.

According to the latest Newspoll, published on Sunday, the Labor Party has preserved its commanding 55-45 lead over the governing Coalition on a two-party preferred basis.

The poll found that 41 percent of voters currently plan to vote Labor as their first preference -- the same figure as the previous two polls -- and 35 percent the Coalition -- up from 34 percent earlier in February.

In addition to his party's strong result, Labor leader Anthony Albanese also enjoyed significant personal success in the poll.

Albanese's personal approval rating rose four points to 44 percent while the portion of voters dissatisfied with his performance fell to 43 percent.

The seven-point swing gave Albanese his first positive net approval rating since March 2021.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval rating also rose to 43 percent but his net rating remained negative.

Morrison remains voters' preferred prime minister, with 42 percent of respondents to the poll choosing the incumbent compared to 40 percent for Albanese.