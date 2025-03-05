Rural folk including farmers will be winners of added support

China will step up its efforts to improve support systems for agriculture, benefiting farmers, and will enrich rural areas this year, a Government Work Report published on Wednesday said.

The country will do all it can to raise agricultural returns, revitalize rural development and increase farmers' incomes, the report said.

Efforts will focus on advancing all-around rural revitalization and priority will be given to agricultural and rural development, it said.

According to the report, the country will continue to improve the capacity for ensuring stable production and supply of grains and other major agricultural products, and more will be done to improve per unit crop yield and the quality of grains.

China will consolidate the increase in soybean acreage and tap the potential for expanding the cultivation of other oilseed crops, the report said.

Initiatives will be taken to reinvigorate the seed industry and accelerate the large-scale application of advances in agricultural science and technology.

Efforts will be made to keep the prices of grains and other major agricultural products at a reasonable level, and to give greater support to major grain-producing counties, the report said.

The country will work to consolidate achievements in alleviating poverty by improving the efficacy of monitoring and assistance, so as to prevent any large-scale relapse into poverty, it said.

Tailored assistance will be provided to improve the performance of local industries. Steps will be taken to develop local specialties and industries and boost development of the non-timber forest-based economy, the report said.

In addition, efforts will be made to “enhance social etiquette and civility”, enrich cultural activities, and promote new social mores in rural areas, it said.