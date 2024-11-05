China prepares to enhance ties with central Asia

China pledged on Monday to enhance ties with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and strengthen communication, cooperation and coordination with the two Central Asian countries within the multilateral framework including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the China-Central Asia mechanism.

Premier Li Qiang made the statement during separate meetings in Shanghai with Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, both of whom are in Shanghai to attend the 7th China International Import Expo.

While meeting with Bektenov, Li expressed China's willingness to work with Kazakhstan to deepen political mutual trust, firmly support each other on issues concerning their core interests, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

He underlined the need for both countries to enhance the alignment of development strategies and carry out the road map for economic and trade cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The two countries should continue to expand bilateral trade, consolidate partnership in industrial capacity and investment, create new highlights in energy and mineral collaborations, promote mutual connectivity and advance more achievements in pragmatic cooperation, he added.

Li also called for joint efforts to practice true multilateralism, uphold economic globalization and free trade, and promote global governance in a more just and reasonable direction.

Bektenov said that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its relationship with China, and is willing to further enhance high-level exchanges with China, deepen cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, transportation, science and technology, culture and education, and strengthen inter-connectivity under the framework of the BRI.

The two prime ministers witnessed the signing of relevant cooperation documents following their meeting.

During his meeting with Aripov, Li said that China is willing to work with Uzbekistan to always view the bilateral relationship from a strategic height and a long-term perspective, firmly support each other on issues related to their core interests and major concerns, and treat each other as a reliable and trustworthy good friend and good partner.

He underscored the need for both countries to expand the scope and quality of economic and trade cooperation, enhance infrastructural connectivity, and develop the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway into a flagship BRI project.

Li also called for exploring the cooperation potential in emerging industries such as new energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence, cross-border e-commerce, 5G, and green mining to better promote the common development of both countries.

Aripov expressed his appreciation for China's tremendous development achievements, its growing global influence and its sharing of development opportunities with the world.

Uzbekistan firmly adheres to the one-China principle and supports the Belt and Road Initiative, he said, adding his country is willing to continuously expand bilateral trade, enhance practical cooperation with China in investment, energy, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, mutual connectivity, and jointly combat the "three evil forces" of separatism, terrorism and extremism.

