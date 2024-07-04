More effective sci-tech financing urged

A screen shows stock market readings in Shanghai in May. (CHINA DAILY)

China is expected to improve the design and implementation of policy measures to boost financing of innovation-oriented science and technology enterprises, particularly by utilizing non-loan financing and patient capital, in order to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces, experts said.

That is crucial for the country to strengthen its position in global industrial, supply and value chains, as it faces containment from some countries in high-tech areas, they said.

Zhang Xiaohui, vice-president of the China Society for Finance and Banking, said sci-tech innovation could significantly enhance the overall strength of an economy. It determines whether the country can avoid the so-called middle-income trap and play a leading role in the development of international standards.

"Finance could empower sci-tech innovation and the development of new quality productive forces by optimizing resource allocation, as well as increasing its efficiency," Zhang said.

"Currently, there exists to some extent a mismatch between financial services and the financing needs of China's sci-tech innovation sector. A large sum of money has been invested, but the financing channels are still limited, most of which are indirect channels such as loans."

In addition, the country's capital market needs improvements to support a large number of qualified sci-tech innovation-based enterprises to get listed, she said.

Against such a backdrop, Zhang said China should continue to optimize its financial system for sci-tech innovation. The country should enhance the financial ecosystem and develop customized financial services based on different stages of sci-tech innovation's life cycle, she said.

Chinese leadership has stressed the importance of fostering new quality productive forces and increasing sci-tech self-reliance on many occasions.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission, the country's top securities regulator, announced on June 19 eight new measures to further reform the Nasdaq-style Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR) market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, which include giving priority to the listing of enterprises with breakthroughs in new industries, new business patterns and new technologies.

The CSRC also pledged to improve institutional inclusiveness and encourage high-quality tech firms that have yet to make profits to list on the STAR market, as enterprises with new quality productive forces often need large and sustained investments while facing uncertainties in research and development as well as commercial applications.

At the beginning of the year, the National Financial Regulatory Administration also issued a circular, urging greater efforts by banking and insurance institutions to improve financial services for sci-tech firms.

The circular encouraged banking and insurance institutions to increase credit issuance for sci-tech startups on the prerequisite that risk is well under control, and they should scale up support in intellectual property pledge financing while setting up branches in places where science and technology resources are concentrated.