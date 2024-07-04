China's high-quality development to benefit Thailand

China's high-quality development philosophy featuring innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development would help Thailand to escape from the middle-income trap and achieve shared goal of joint development, said Thai scholars.

"As Chinese President Xi Jinping said, high-quality development can meet people's ever-growing desire for a better life. Such desire is also shared by Thai people," said Arm Tungnirun, director of the Chinese Studies Center under the Institute of Asian Studies at Chulalongkorn University.

At a forum with the theme "Building a Thailand-China Community with a Shared Future" on Wednesday, Arm noted that China's high-quality development philosophy will strengthen its friendship with Thailand with such a shared goal.

He also released the latest research findings on building a Thailand-China community with a shared future and its implications for Thailand.

The research found that China's high-quality development philosophy allows the benefits of economic growth to have a more significant and fair impact on all individuals, leading to their common prosperity.

"China has made lots of impressive technological breakthroughs over the past years. There are great opportunities for Thailand to realize our own development under the support of China's leading technology that covers a wide range from EV to AI and big data," Arm said.

Last year, a space weather monitor developed by Thailand was selected to be a part of the Chang'e 7 spacecraft's payload.

"This is a good example. If we cannot achieve some goals by ourselves, we can still realize them through collaborating with China," he added.

Surakiart Sathirathai, chairperson of the Chulalongkorn University Council, said President Xi's concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind has been backed by all the countries' remarkable efforts in building trust as well as preventing conflicts.

Shared vision

"China's global initiatives on development, security and civilization reflect its vision and foreign policy to achieve development, prosperity, security and stability," he said. "This is also a vision that is recognized by Thai people."

As China and Thailand mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year, the research findings give a review of the two partners' long-term cooperation and friendship.

Also offered are analyses of challenges and future opportunities.

Suebpong Changboonchoo, deputy director of International Affairs Institute of Thai Studies at Chulalongkorn University, said Thailand should take the chance to boost the kingdom's green industry with joint efforts from China.

"The idea ... is consistent with the development goals of Thailand, known as Thai 4.0 policy," he explained.

At the forum, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang said China and Thailand should use opportunities for joint development amid global turbulence, building a better China-Thailand community with a shared future.