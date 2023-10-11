Chinese mainland's probe of trade barriers set by Taiwan is 'normal procedure'

The DPP authorities in Taiwan have unilaterally restricted the import of products from the Chinese mainland on a large scale for a long time, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said on Wednesday, responding to mainland's extension of probe into Taiwan island's trade barriers on mainland products which was announced on Monday.

"The DPP authorities have been engaging in political manipulation to incite cross-Straits confrontation, which shows it is intent on political self-interest and ignores the interests of the businesses and people on the island," Chen Binhua, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday during a press conference.

Chen noted that the announcement by the Ministry of Commerce on Monday to extend the investigation period on the trade barriers placed by Taiwan authorities is a decision made in accordance with relevant regulations and investigation needs, which is a normal procedure.

In response to media reports that Taiwan authorities probed four Taiwan-based firms allegedly selling chip equipment to Huawei despite U.S. sanctions, Chen said that the four companies do not belong to the semiconductor industry chain and do not produce semiconductor-related materials, equipment and products.

"The DPP authorities have attempted to obstruct normal cross-Straits business cooperation and create obstacles to cross-Straits economic and trade exchanges," Chen said.

The spokesperson stressed that for some time, the DPP authorities have not only failed to take concrete measures to lift discriminatory trade measures against the mainland, but have also intensified efforts to obstruct and undermine cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation.

"This will only reduce the space for Taiwan's economic development and harm the vital interests of Taiwan compatriots," said Chen.

So far, there are about 126,000 Taiwan-funded enterprises registered on the mainland and the actual use of capital from the island of Taiwan reached $74.7 billion, according to official statistics.

"We will, as always, continue to improve policies and measures that benefit Taiwan compatriots and enterprises, and implement equal treatment," Chen noted.

He also said that since the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) came into effect, it has delivered tangible benefits to the industries on both sides of the Straits, especially the relevant industries and people in Taiwan.

It is the mainstream public opinion on the Taiwan island that supports the continued implementation of ECFA, which proves that ECFA is a good agreement for the benefit of Taiwan compatriots, said Chen.

"The key to ensuring and improving the interests and well-being of our compatriots in Taiwan is for compatriots on both sides of the Straits to unite, firmly oppose acts of Taiwan secessionism and jointly safeguard and promote the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations," the spokesperson stressed.