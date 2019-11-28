LINE

Economy

Foreign retail companies expand footprint in China: MOC

2019-11-28 22:17:10Xinhua

Foreign retail companies expanded their businesses in China with more storefronts and new brands in 2019, said the Ministry of Commerce Thursday.

Since the beginning of this year, a slew of international companies including Adidas, Nike and Lego have opened new flagship stores in major Chinese cities, while German supermarket chain ALDI entered the Chinese mainland market and Lawson convenience stores swept across third- to fourth-tier cities, said MOC spokesperson Gao Feng.

"China's retail market is marked by openness and rapid growth," said Gao.

China's upgrading consumption structure is gravitating the retail industry toward an emphasis on convenience, diversity and hands-on experience, according to Gao.

The country will continue to improve the business environment for all market participants.

