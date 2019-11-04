Canadian firms hope to reach more Chinese consumers by participating in China import expo

A line of mascots Jinbao" of China International Import Expo (CIIE) are placed at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the second China International Import Expo, in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Canadian companies see "tremendous opportunities" in the huge Chinese market and believe the participation in the upcoming second China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be an effective way for their products to reach more Chinese consumers.

"I have witnessed the growth in China. It's the most amazing explosive transformation that I've seen in the world. It would be a waste of opportunity if we could not take advantage of the CIIE," said Kevin Au-Yeung, president of the Association of Chinese Canadian Entrepreneurs (ACCE), an Ontario-based Chinese-Canadian business association created in 1994.

Some ACCE members attended the first CIIE in Shanghai last year and the trade platform has enabled them to successfully bring their products and services to China.

"We certainly love doing more business with China," said Au-Yeung.

"The global economic climate, there is nothing that we can control. Regardless of timing and other factors, it is the right time for us to explore (opportunities in CIEE)," he added.

Graham Shantz, president of the Canada-China Business Council (CCBC), told Xinhua that more than 60 Canadian companies will attend the second CIIE. "They will have twice as much presentation area than they had last year."

As the international trade situation is fraught with uncertainty when the traditional rules that have guided international trade are being questioned or ignored, Graham said it is important for Canada to redouble effort to make sure these rules are respected and reinforced.

The CCBC president said the CIIE is a welcome sign that China continues to open up its economy, noting canadian exporters, traders and investors cherish the access to the massive Chinese market.

Nelson Hulli, president of Dust-Trap Distributions Corp, Canada, who took part in the first CIIE, told Xinhua last year's event was huge and very well-organized, and the boost to his business made him decide to go there again.

"They were very interested. Many, many demands (from China). I expect we will have more demands (this year)," Hulli said.

Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc., one of Canadian largest producers of ice wine and table wines, attended CIIE last year and will be back in Shanghai again for this year's show.

"We had great success in the show. It was overwhelming. So we're really looking forward to being back this year and continuing to grow our business," said Peter Toms, sales director of Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.

"We see the tremendous opportunity in the Chinese market. We've been very active. We do think there's great opportunity to reach more consumers in China as they become more wine educated and are looking for things, new wines and new wine experiences, "Toms told Xinhua.

The second CIIE will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on November 5-10.