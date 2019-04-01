China continues to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. cars, auto parts

China will continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts, according to a notice issued by China's Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

In order to implement the consensus reached by the presidents of the two countries in Argentina and continue to create a positive atmosphere for bilateral economic and trade consultations, the Customs Tariff Commission of China's State Council has decided to continue suspending additional tariffs on U.S. cars and auto parts, the notice said.

The decision will take effect from April 1, 2019.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump agreed not to impose new additional tariffs during their meeting in Argentina in December last year.