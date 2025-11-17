Multiple Chinese departments warn citizens about travel and study in Japan amid security concerns

(ECNS) — Multiple Chinese government departments issued alerts advising Chinese nationals to avoid traveling to Japan in the near term, citing a deteriorating security environment and rising risks to personal safety.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism released a notice on its official website Sunday night, urging Chinese tourists to refrain from visiting Japan for the time being. On the same day, China's Ministry of Education issued its Study Abroad Alert No. 4 of 2025, advising current and prospective students to monitor security conditions closely, enhance risk assessments, and "exercise prudence in planning study arrangements in Japan."

The advisories follow an earlier alert published on Nov. 14 by the Foreign Ministry's "China Consular Affairs" WeChat account, which reported a surge in crimes targeting Chinese citizens in Japan this year, including several assault cases that remain unsolved.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Japan's worsening public security environment has led to "a continued deterioration in the safety conditions" for Chinese nationals. The ministry also noted that recent provocative remarks by Japanese leaders regarding Taiwan issues have "seriously damaged the atmosphere for China-Japan people-to-people exchanges" and "posed major risks to the personal safety and lives of Chinese citizens in Japan."

Following the alerts, major Chinese airlines — including Air China, China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Sichuan Airlines and Xiamen Airlines — announced free ticket refunds or changes for eligible passengers on Japan-bound routes.

Japan received a record 36.9 million foreign visitors in 2024, according to the Japan Tourism Agency. Chinese travelers accounted for approximately 6.98 million, up 187.9 percent year on year. In the first nine months of this year alone, nearly 7.5 million Chinese Mainland tourists visited Japan, making China one of the fastest-growing sources of inbound tourism.

Industry analysts said the latest travel and study warnings are expected to significantly dampen enthusiasm for Japan-bound tourism among Chinese visitors. A decline in Chinese tourist numbers and spending in the coming period, they noted, could deliver a notable impact on Japan's tourism sector, given China's previously substantial share of its inbound market.

(By Evelyn)