Confucius Institutes gain ground internationally

In a significant expansion of the global Confucius Institute network, 15 new Confucius Institutes, along with one Confucius Classroom, were established this year.

The new institutions have been set up in 14 countries, including Algeria and Guinea-Bissau, marking the first presence of Confucius Institutes in these two African nations.

Confucius Institute plaques were ceremonially awarded in Beijing on Saturday to 10 of the new institutions during a sub-forum of the World Chinese Language Conference to celebrate the 21-year legacy and development of Confucius Institutes.

This strategic growth of Confucius Institutes brought their total number to 510 across 164 countries and regions as of Oct 31, underscoring the enduring role of these institutions as a cornerstone of international Chinese education and people-to-people exchanges.

Assia Kaced, vice-rector of the University of Algiers 2 in Algeria, expressed great enthusiasm over the establishment of a Confucius Institute in her country. "There is a significant demand for Chinese language acquisition in Algeria, particularly among the youth," she said.

This trend is directly connected with the strengthening of economic relations between Algeria and China and the presence of major Chinese companies in the country, Kaced said, adding that for young Algerians, the Chinese language has become a gateway to compelling career opportunities in a rapidly evolving job market.

Elaborating on the broader mission of Confucius Institutes, Kaced said the institute established in Algeria will not only hone language skills of young people, but also help break stereotypes and build a foundation of interpersonal trust between Algerian and Chinese youths.

Isaac Ongubo Kibwage, vice-chancellor of Egerton University in Kenya, highlighted the innovative model of the Confucius Institute in his country, noting that it serves as a key platform for agricultural technology transfer, in addition to cultural exchanges and educational cooperation.

As the world's first Confucius Institute offering agricultural knowhow, the institute in Kenya integrates Chinese language learning with training in advanced farming methods, he noted.

Kibwage said the institute has set up eight teaching points, enrolling nearly 3,000 students annually. Furthermore, it has empowered the local community by organizing 45 training sessions for farmers, benefiting 2,413 individuals to date.

The collaboration with Nanjing Agricultural University in Jiangsu province has been fundamental in establishing joint laboratories and demonstration villages, making the institute a true symbol of shared knowledge and a prosperous future, he added.

Ren Youqun, China's vice-minister of education, said that after more than 20 years of development, Confucius Institutes have become a globally recognized important platform for educational and cultural cooperation.

The institutes should improve their teaching system and quality, and where conditions permit, strive to establish Chinese language majors, Ren said. He also recommended actively exploring the use of artificial intelligence to empower Chinese language teaching and building a new tripartite teacher-student-machine collaborative model for Chinese education.

It is crucial to proactively align with the needs of overseas Chinese enterprises and the career development of trainees, in order to advance practical cooperation between China and other countries, Ren said.

Duan Peng, president of Beijing Language and Culture University, said that Confucius Institutes continuously provide resources and support for young people around the world who love the Chinese language and culture, embodying the spirit of mutual learning and win-win cooperation.

The university sends nearly 100 high-quality teachers annually to serve as Chinese deans and instructors, along with over 100 volunteers, effectively addressing the faculty needs of Confucius Institutes, he said.