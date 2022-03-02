12,000-year-old deer-tooth decoration discovered in China's Ningxia

(ECNS) -- A perforated red deer canine decoration excavated at the Pigeon Mountain Ruins in China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region can be dated back to more than 12 thousand years ago, according to the latest research led by the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The decoration is the only Paleolithic deer canine decoration discovered with complex striations, and one of the most exquisite deer-tooth decorations made in the Paleolithicage.

Zhang Yue shows the deer-tooth decoration discovered in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)

Zooarchaeological analysis indicates the tooth is a right upper canine of a female red deer, according to Zhang Yue, first author of the essayAn Upper Paleolithic Perforated Red Deer Canine With Geometric Engravings From QG10, Ningxia, Northwest China.

Technological analysis shows that at least one artisan was left-handed based on the complex striations from the crown to the root apex.

In addition, ancient humans might have made adhesive compound containing hematite and charcoal to ensure the stability of the beadwork, based on analysis of the remaining red and black residues on the surface of the decoration via Scanning Electron Microscope, Raman Spectrum and laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS).

Zhang pointed out that the decoration may originate from the northern part of the Eurasian continent and be introduced to northwestern China after human migration and cultural exchanges. Research can also provide clues for further research into the materials, manufacturing technology, and decoration styles of original Chinese artwork, he added.

The essay was published on Frontiers in Earth Science, an open-access journal that releases peer-reviewed research, on Feb. 16.