China's civil aviation leads world in safety record

(ECNS) -- The sustained and safe flight time of transportation aviation of China's civil aviation exceeded 100 million hours as of Feb. 19, 2022, creating the best record in world civil aviation history, according to Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Friday.

The overall safety situation of China's civil aviation is steady and controllable, said Zhu Tao, a spokesperson of CAAC.

Three major safety indicators of China's civil aviation transportation, the 10-year rolling value of passenger fatalities per 100 million passenger-kilometers, the 10-year rolling value of major accident rates per million hours, and the 10-year rolling value of major accident rates per million airplanes, have all dropped to zero, far superior to the world average level in the same period and better than that of major developed countries, according to Zhu.

In the past five years, the civil aviation liability symptoms and severe liability symptoms per 10,000-hour flight in China have been the lowest in history, with the quality of safe operation continuously improved, Zhu added.