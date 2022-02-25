Shanghai Port to become first in China with LNG bunkering service capability

(ECNS) -- Shanghai Port will become China's first port with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering service capability, now that the first comprehensive local regulations on the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone have been approved.

The regulations will be put into force on March 1, 2022 and Shanghai Port will witness the first order for LNG bunkering business in mid March, according to the Management Committee of the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

According to the 17th article, enterprises administered by the Lin-gang Special Area can pilot new types of fuel-bunkering business on international navigation ships after winning approval.

"It also means that Shanghai Port will become the third port in the world with LNG bunkering service capability after Rotterdam Port in the Netherlands and Singapore Port," said Li Ting, a staff member at the Management Committee of the Lin-gang Special Area.