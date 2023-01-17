LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China, Albania sign visa-free travel agreement

2023-01-17 08:21:03Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Representatives of the governments of China and Albania signed here on Monday an agreement on mutual visa exemption for officials and citizens alike.

The agreement was signed by Chinese Ambassador to Albania Zhou Ding and Albania's Deputy Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Megi Fino.

It means that no matter what kind of passport they hold, citizens of both China and Albania can enter each other's country without a visa.

In 2018 and 2019, Albania implemented a visa-free policy for Chinese citizens who arrived in the country for short visits during the busy tourist seasons. The following year, Albania allowed short-term visit for Chinese citizens without a visa. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]