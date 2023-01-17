Senior Chinese official urges promotion of Party self-governance in key gov't organs

A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has called for efforts to advance full and rigorous Party self-governance within the country's judicial, procuratorial and public security organs.

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks Monday when presiding over the commission's plenary session.

The session stressed the need to intensify efforts to punish corruption in law enforcement and judicial work, and to improve the systems through which full and rigorous self-governance is exercised among the government organs.

It underscored the importance of delivering solid outcomes in all areas of work during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, so as to ensure national security and overall social stability.