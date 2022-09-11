LINE

China makes solemn representations to U.S. on university cyber attack

2022-09-11 20:44:28CGTN Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has made solemn representations to the U.S. Embassy in China regarding the U.S. cyber attack on China's Northwestern Polytechnical University.

It came after China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center (CVERC) and cybersecurity company 360 on Monday respectively released investigation reports on the attacks on Northwestern Polytechnical University from the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), which showed that the NSA-affiliated TAO mounted hundreds of thousands malicious cyber attacks targeting Chinese objectives.

